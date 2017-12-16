Headlines

10,000 schools in Odisha to be solar powered

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to make 10,000 schools functional on solar energy. The proposed project would be implemented in the schools having eco-clubs, said Energy Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick.

Addressing a meeting at the Jayadev Bhawan here on the occasion of the National Energy Conservation Day on Thursday, the Minister said that several programmes are being launched to make people aware of preserving energy and usage of green energy.

Currently, there are 66 lakh electricity consumers in the State.

The government has set a target to increase the electricity consumers’ number to 1 crore in next two years, Mallick said.

The power consumption has declined by installing LED lights in various cities in the State, he added.

Notably, there is also a plan to run all Government office buildings on solar power to reduce consumption of hydro and thermal power.

