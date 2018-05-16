Headlines

100 passengers abroad ferryboat left stranded in Chilika Lake

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Chilika Lake

Puri: At least 100 passengers abroad a ferryboat were stranded for about 20 minutes in Chilika Lake today after it developed a mechanical snag.

According to available information, the ferry, carrying two buses and over 15 bikes and passengers, left the Satapada ghat at around 7 am this morning for Janhikuda.

However, the ferry boat suddenly stopped after heading not more than 200 meters from Satapada ghat.

After being informed, another ferry was sent to the spot immediately and all the passengers were rescued safely. The ill-fated boat was then pulled ashore.

While the ferry driver claimed that the boat got stranded due to a technical glitch, a few passengers alleged that the driver was inexperienced.

