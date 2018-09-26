PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

100 outstanding Asians: Aishwarya, Shah Rukh in the list

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
New Delhi: Asian Goegraphic magazine on Wednesday released a list of 100 outstanding people, titled ‘Astonishing Asians’ in which Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan including many Indian personalities were featured in the people list for 2017.

Apart from these Bollywood actors, many celebrities, activists, writers, cricketers and businessmen have been named in the coveted 100 Outstanding People list.

The list includes Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, economist Amartya Sen, author-activist Arundhati Roy and billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

A couple of weeks ago, Aishwarya was honoured with the inaugural event of Meryl Streep Award for Excellence, as the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award in the global entertainment industry.

Focusing on stories about Asia continent, the Asian Geographic magazine usually draws inspiration from influential leadership icons, philanthropic champions, business magnates, science icons, sports and cultural figures who have influenced and inspired people globally.

