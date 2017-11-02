100 govt ITI teachers to undergo training in Singapore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and the ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration and following which 100 Government ITI teachers to be imparted training at ITE Singapore.

“The MoU is a landmark initiative by the State Government to transform the skill development ecosystem in the State,” a press release issued said.

The MoU was signed by Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and ITEES CEO Bruce Poh, in presence of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As a part of the collaboration, ITEES will share ITE’s experiments in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and provide consultancy support to OSDA in raising the quality of skill development and vocational training.

ITEES will be conducting a “2-Week Training on Leadership Development” for 100 leaders of government-run ITI institutions that are in the forefront of TVET in Odisha. The programme aims to develop human and social capital, contributing towards the community development and enhancing capabilities for Skill Development and Vocational Training in Odisha. ITEES will also provide TVET consultancy support to OSDA on proposed Advanced Skill Training Institutes (ASTIs) formations for advance skilling of the youths, the press note informed.

OSDA Chairman Subroto Bagchi said, “We are delighted to forge a collaboration with ITEES, a global leader in the area of technical training and skill development. We believe, with their help, we can push up the standards of our ITI institutions to global levels”.

Notably, ITEES was set up in January 2003 with the objective of sharing ITE’s expertise in TVET with the international community. Till date ITEES has undertaken international consultancy and training projects in over 27 countries, the press note stated.