100 Feet High Monumental Flagpole at Bonai

Bonai: Sundargarh District got its highest flagpole with installation of a 100 ft height flagpole with 30 Ft X 20 Ft tricolour at Biju Park, Bonai. The mammoth flag was unfurled by Sundargarh District Collector Vineet Bhardwaj atop 100ft mast on February 05, 2017, in the presence of other government officials, representatives of corporate houses.

The 100 feet monumental flag is the tallest in Sundargarh District and the fourth monumental flag by Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) in Odisha after the 207 feet monumental flag installed at Angul and two 100 ft monumental flags installed at Barbil and Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the gathering, Bhardwaj said, “It brings me immense pleasure that a monumental flag has been installed here. I am very much hopeful that inspired by the sense patriotism, youths and students will dedicate themselves towards serving the nation”. He further stated installation of national flags is truly a good initiative by the Flag Foundation of India as it sends a message of national integration.

In his message, Naveen Jindal, Founder and President of FFOI, said, “As a Proud Indian, I am thrilled to see the Tiranga flying high in Odisha at Bonai and congratulate the Sundergarh District Administration to collaborate with FFOI to install the Monumental Flag”.

The 100ft height mast with 30ftX20ft flag has been established by FFOI. With this, the number of monumental flags hoisted by FFOI in India has reached 69. The monumental flag is made of knitted polyester fabric called ‘Deneir Polyester’. The Chakra of the flag is printed by using specialized printing process. The hoisting of monumental flags is part of FFOI’s sustained endeavour to inspire young Indians to take pride in displaying the National Flag and instill a sense of patriotism among the citizens.

The concept of the Monumental flagpoles in India was conceived and introduced by the founder of the Flag Foundation, Naveen Jindal on 23rdJan, 2009. T

he first monumental flagpole measuring 207 ft. high was installed at Kaithal, Haryana. Mammoth sized National Flag on such lofty height is known as ‘Monumental Flag’, which is not lowered at the sunset as they are adequately illuminated even during night. This was introduced after a policy decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 23rd December 2009, which allowed the National Flag to fly day and night on a flagpole of a height of 100 ft. and above with proper illumination.