100 Andhra Pradesh MLAs granted mass leave to attend weddings

Hyderabad: Lawmakers in Andhra Pradesh have been granted their request for leave, en masse, while the assembly is in session – to attend weddings.

According to sources, nearly 1.2 lakh marriages are to be held over the next few days. Applying for leave for two days, the lawmakers have agreed to work for two additional days after the session ends.

At least 100 lawmakers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had written to the Speaker, Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, asking to be excused for two days over their weekend off.

The lawmakers are in the middle of their extended four-day weekend.

The session of the Andhra Pradesh legislature began at the start of the month and is to end on November 30.

Andhra has 176 law-makers; of them, 67 from the main opposition party, the YSR Congress, are boycotting the entire session. So 100 members of the ruling party have been in the House along with three from the BJP.

Notably, the lawmakers skipped the session on two days last week too, to attend the AgTech Summit organised by the government along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.