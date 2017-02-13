Crime

10 yr old girl raped in city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: Police in Sunday have detained a man for allegedly raping a ten year old girl at Bharatpur area in the outskirts of the city.

As per police, the accused has been identified as Duryadhan Das( aged 27 years). The incident occurred on Saturday.

Victim’s parents being daily wagers were out for work on the fateful day and she was alone at home. Taking opportunity of the situation, the accused turned up to her house and her and on the pretext of giving chocolate, the accused committed the crime in her house.

The victim on opposing the act, while started screaming with loud voice, the accused threatened to kill her and fled from the site. The parents after return at their home, the victim narrated the incident to them. The girl’s parents then lodged a FIR at the Khandagiri police and later moved to Mahila police station to register the case.

Subsequently, the accused was nabbed and has been sent for medical examination.

Comments

