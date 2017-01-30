10 students injured, as school bus collided with tourist bus

Bhubaneswar: At least 10 schoolchildren were critically injured and several others received minor injuries when a school bus in which they were travelling hit a tourist bus from behind near Bandal area under the Tangi police station on NH-16, 25 km from here on Sunday evening.

Tangi IIC Smrutiranjan Kar has said that both the vehicles were impounded and their drivers were detained.

As per police, about 55 children aged between six and 14 years, along with four teachers were on board in the bus, when the accident took place. The students belonged to Swami Vivekananda School of Mahanga and they were returning home after writing examinations in Cuttack city.

The accident took place when the school bus was trying to overtake the tourist bus from the left side and hit the latter from behind. The students occupying front rows in the bus sustained major multiple injuries in their heads and chests. Hospital sources said that the conditions of two of the injured were critical while the others were out of danger.