10 Star turtles seized; 2 accused arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested two persons for selling star turtles at a shop in Saheed Nagar area here on Tuesday evening.

The two accused were identified as Tarak Adak (aged 28) of West Bengal and Prashant Mallik(aged 21) of VSS Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, Quick Action Team (QAT) of the city police and Forest officials conducted a joint raid at the shop located behind Bhawani Mall in the capital city.

Sources said around 10 star turtles were seized from a pet shop named, ‘Guide Complete Pet Solutions’, here suspecting a smuggling racket in it.

While the salesman was arrested but the owner of the shop, named Tony alias Abhijeet Ray is on the run.

The rare reptiles were kept in packet, which are protected under Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972, and two spotted black pond turtles, which are even more endangered and protected under Schedule 1 of the WPA.