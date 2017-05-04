State at Large

About 10 slum houses caught fire during eviction drive in Puri

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
About 10 slum houses burst out during eviction drive in Puri

Puri: Around ten houses were gutted to fire during an eviction drive by the Puri district administration to evict slum dwellers at Baliapanda on Wednesday.

The slum dwellers alleged that the workers engaged in the eviction set their houses afire. Being informed, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, it was suspected that somebody set the houses on fire while the administration was undertaking the demolition drive.

Meanwhile, one platoon police force was deployed to avoid any untoward situation in the area.

Police said that an investigation into the incident will be conducted and action taken against the accused.

It may be noted here that the district administration has been conducting anti-encroachment drives in the town to vacate Government land for various projects. The slum was evicted for setting up a park.

 

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
8.0K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.3K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
2.8K
Headlines

Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire
Arindam Arindam
2.7K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.6K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
To Top