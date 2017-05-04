About 10 slum houses caught fire during eviction drive in Puri

Puri: Around ten houses were gutted to fire during an eviction drive by the Puri district administration to evict slum dwellers at Baliapanda on Wednesday.

The slum dwellers alleged that the workers engaged in the eviction set their houses afire. Being informed, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, it was suspected that somebody set the houses on fire while the administration was undertaking the demolition drive.

Meanwhile, one platoon police force was deployed to avoid any untoward situation in the area.

Police said that an investigation into the incident will be conducted and action taken against the accused.

It may be noted here that the district administration has been conducting anti-encroachment drives in the town to vacate Government land for various projects. The slum was evicted for setting up a park.