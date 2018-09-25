PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

10 school kids hurt as auto rickshaws ram each other in city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
10 students

Bhubaneswar: At least 10 students of a private school in Bhubaneswar were injured as the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with another auto-rickshaw near Bharatpur under Khandagiri police limits today.

According to reports, the auto-rickshaw ferrying the students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir overturned after hitting the other vehicle near Bharatpur in the afternoon.

The injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, said a source, adding that irate locals allegedly torched the other auto-rickshaw after the incident.

Reportedly, police has reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
1.9K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
Abhijit Iyer Abhijit Iyer
1.7K
Headlines

No Response Needed To An Entitled, Self-Important Gasbag
Abhijit Iyer Mitra Abhijit Iyer Mitra
1.0K
Headlines

Baijayant’s friend Iyer terms Odias as ‘purchased presstitutes’, ‘paid outragers’
To Top