10 school kids hurt as auto rickshaws ram each other in city

Bhubaneswar: At least 10 students of a private school in Bhubaneswar were injured as the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with another auto-rickshaw near Bharatpur under Khandagiri police limits today.

According to reports, the auto-rickshaw ferrying the students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir overturned after hitting the other vehicle near Bharatpur in the afternoon.

The injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, said a source, adding that irate locals allegedly torched the other auto-rickshaw after the incident.

Reportedly, police has reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.