10% rebate on vacant berth in railway from Jan 1

New Delhi: After finalisation of the reservation charts from January 1, 2017, passengers will get a 10 percent rebate in basic fare on vacant berths for reserved categories in all trains.

The railway on Thursday announced that the 10% discount will be based on basic fare of last ticket sold in the train.

Earlier, the scheme was started in premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi but now it has started to extend it to other express and mail trains on an experimental basis for six months.

However, all other charges like reservation and super fast will be levied as per norm.