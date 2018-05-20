10 quintal ganja seized in Malkangiri, 3 held

Malkangiri: Over 10 quintals of ganja were seized near Pilakusimi forest in Malkangiri district on Sunday. Orkel police arrested three persons in this connection.

The police seized the contraband stashed in 66 sacks was being smuggled to Chhattisgarh from Malkangiri.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted raid in the forest area and arrested the trio with the contraband when as many as 33 ‘Kawariyas’ managed to flee the spot during raid.

Police are interrogating the accused for more information regarding the involvement of other people with the ganja smuggling racket.