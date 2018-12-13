10 people from Kerala flee homes to Join ISIS

Kannur: Ten people including five minors have reportedly left their homes in Kannur district to the join the Islamic State or ISIS, police said on Thursday.

The Kerala police officials have confirmed the news and said the ten people might have now reached Afghanistan.

A few days back, family members of the missing persons had approached the police. They said the 10 people left their homes on the pretext of going to Mysore.

The kin said they approached the police to track them as the attempts to contact them yielded no results.

The police probe revealed that some of the 10 people who are missing had went to Dubai earlier for work, where they were “radicalised” by TV Shameer, a Kerala resident who was killed in Syria while fighting for the ISIS.

Police sources claim that the missing persons had first fled to Dubai, from where they reached Tehran and are now suspected to be in Afghanistan. An inquiry is being conducted on whether they acted in isolation or were trapped in an extremist module.