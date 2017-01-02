Latest News Update

10 paisa cess for social safety to railway coolies

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
social safety

New Delhi: The upcoming budget, which is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2017, may bring in good news for railways coolies. The central government is planning to bring railway porters under the social safety net of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

As per sources, an additional cess of 10 paise may be levied on each railway ticket in a bid to mobilise about Rs 4.38 crore each year to cover railway porters to come under the EPFO scheme.

This will be part of the government’s overall efforts to bring over 40 crore unorganised sector workers under the social security net of the EPFO.

Indian Railways issues 10-12 lakh rail travel tickets every day, including 58 per cent reserved tickets. Thus, the move can help mop up about Rs 1.2 lakh every day for the purpose.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

5.5K
Entertainment

Cuttack boy in The Voice India Season 2
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.2K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
2.2K
Headlines

Train derailed near Kanpur: 2 dead and 43 injured
bird flu in odisha bird flu in odisha
2.0K
Headlines

Bird flu scare in Odisha
jet flight skids jet flight skids
1.7K
Latest News Update

Jet flight skids during take off, 15 injured
To Top