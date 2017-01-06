10 ORDAF teams ready: Rs 70 crore sanctioned for purchase of modern equipments

Bhubaneswar: The state government at the executive meeting at the Secretariat here on Thursday has informed that the earlier decision of creating ten more Odisha Disaster Rapid action Force(ORDAF) teams has been completed and also has sanctioned an amount of Rs 70 crore towards the purchase of new and modern equipment for the purpose.

Besides, the World Bank-aided early warning system in 22 blocks of the State here will be ready by April while the Drought Management System under the OSDMA (Odisha State Disaster Management Authority) was formally approved by the State Government on Thursday at its State Executive Committee meeting at the Secretariat here.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Mahapatra has said that in the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhy that the early warning system in 22 blocks of the state, the worls-aided project would be completed by April 2017. Since the maintenance period of the project is of five years, the officers would be well-trained by that period. The agency that has been entrusted with running it would carry out.

As an important discussion of the day was the drought management system in the state. It would be under the OSDMA (Odisha State Disaster Management Authority) which was formally approved during the meeting and following which additional 610 automatic rain gauge stations would be installed.

Speaking of cyclone shelter, Mahapatra said that during this year they have placed proposal for increasing the number cyclone shelters in the budget. They have proposed for adding 100 more flood-cum-cyclone shelters. Around 1500 cyclone shelters have already been built and by end of March all the proposed shelters during the last budget will be completed.