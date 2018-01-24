10 Odisha cops to be conferred police medal on R-Day

Bhubaneswar: A total of 10 personnel from Odisha police will be conferred police medals on the occasion of Republic Day this year for their outstanding services.

While three constables — Ananta Kadraka, Tedyourampa Sabara and Kumar Huika will receive Police Medal for Gallantry, seven other police personnel will get Police Medal for Meritorious Service – ASI Durga Prasad Rao, ASI SK Anwar, Havildar Sudhansu Mohan Dehury, Constable Satrughana Baral, Constable Narendra Pal, Constable V Nageswar Rao and Sepoy OSAP Sanjaya Kumar Ray.

A total of 795 Police personnel across the country have been awarded Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day this year. Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 107 personnel, President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 75 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 613 personnel, announced the Union Home Ministry today.