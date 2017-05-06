Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) declared that 10 ministers have resigned from the BJD government and they will take oath on Sunday morning.

The 10 ministers who have resigned today are: School and Mass education minister Debi Prasad Mishra, Food and civil supplies minister Sanjay Das Burma, Law minister Arun Sahu, Tribal development minister Lal Bihari Himrika, Higher education minister Pradeep Panigrahi, IT and Energy minister Pranab Das, Sports minister Sudam Marndi, urban development minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, Finance and Health minister Pradeep Amat, MSME minister Jogendra Behera.

The preparations for their oath taking ceremony have already been made. Raj Bhavan’s Abhishek Hall is ready for the event. Governor SC Jamir has cut short his Nagaland trip and returned today. Parliamentary Affairs department has made all arrangements for the Governor to get the new ministers sworn in presence of CM Naveen.