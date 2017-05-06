Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
10 ministers resigned

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) declared that 10 ministers have resigned from the BJD government and they will take oath on Sunday morning.

10 ministers resigned

The 10 ministers who have resigned today are: School and Mass education minister Debi Prasad Mishra, Food and civil supplies minister Sanjay Das Burma, Law minister Arun Sahu, Tribal development minister Lal Bihari Himrika, Higher education minister Pradeep Panigrahi, IT and Energy minister Pranab Das, Sports minister Sudam Marndi, urban development minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, Finance and Health minister Pradeep Amat, MSME minister Jogendra Behera.

The preparations for their oath taking ceremony have already been made. Raj Bhavan’s Abhishek Hall is ready for the event. Governor SC Jamir has cut short his Nagaland trip and returned today. Parliamentary Affairs department has made all arrangements for the Governor to get the new ministers sworn in presence of CM Naveen.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.4K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Arindam Arindam
3.1K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.8K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.6K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
1.8K
Headlines

Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
To Top