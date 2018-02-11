Headlines

10 lakh students skip board exams, CM Yogi Adityanath seeks simple tests

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
board exams

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said, emphasising on the need to make examinations simpler after over 10 lakh examinees skipped the state board tests in the last four days.

The sharp dip in the figure comes in the wake of steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the education mafia that aid in the use of unfair means.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister was speaking at the book launch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Exam Warrior’ in its Hindi version.

“A fear of exams is being created among students,” Adityanath said, adding the book by PM Modi will help students set a confident frame of mind for taking exams.

The chief minister said that of six lakh youth who had enrolled in a skill development programme in Uttar Pradesh in the last 10 months, 2.5 lakh cleared the tests and 1.4 lakh were placed in jobs that paid between Rs 15,000 and Rs  40,000.

