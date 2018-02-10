Over 10 lakh quit UP board exams in 4 days

Lucknow: Setting a dropout record, over 10 lakh examinees skipped the Uttar Pradesh board examinations in the last four days.
This comes in the wake of a number of steps taken to pin down the education mafia that abets use of unfair means and is twice the number of over 5 lakh students who had dropped out of the exams last year.
This year, nearly 66 lakh students registered themselves for UP board examinations for class 10th and 12th, which began on February 6. In just four days, more than 15% of them have dropped out of the exams.
Class X exams will end on February 22 and class XII on March 12.
On Friday, class X students took the English paper while class XII students appeared for mathematics. As per sources, the dropout rate in these two subjects is usually high.
So far, the highest dropout figure in the board’s history was recorded in 2016, when over 6.4 lakh students skipped the exams.