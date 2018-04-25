International

10 killed, dozens injured in illegal Indonesia oil well fire

Banda Aceh: At least 10 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a fire at an illegal oil well in Indonesia’s Aceh province, authorities said Wednesday.

An oil spill sparked a huge blaze about 1.30am (1830 GMT Tuesday) in a residential area that torched at least three houses and was still out of control mid-morning. “The fire is still soaring high and has not yet successfully been extinguished,” Saiful, head of Aceh said.

At least 10 bodies have been recovered and the death toll is expected to rise, police said, while injured victims were being treated at local hospitals.

Firefighters were at the scene, with state-owned oil company Pertamina assisting their efforts.

East Aceh is dotted with numerous small-scale oil mining operations, which are often operated illegally by local villagers.

