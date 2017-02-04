10-day ‘Khandagiri Mela’ kicks off in the city

Bhubaneswar: The 10-day Khandagiri Mela has started at Khandagiri on Friday. Like every year, the annual festival has been organised by the village communities in the locality that marks ‘Magha Saptami’.

The festival is observed with a myth that the presiding deity of Khandagiri, Ananta Kesari Dev who resides in Jagamara village, travels to Barabhuja temple at the Khandagiri hill during this time. A ‘Yagna’ is performed for about 9 days with an earthen lamp lit day and night continuously during these days.

Besides, the traditional rituals at the hill top, variety of stalls has also been put up showcasing the products of bamboo, stone craft and clothes.

Apart from shopping, visitors to the festival can relish a wide range of local delicacies and enjoy performances by theatre troupes, which is the main focus during the festival. Six shows has been planned to be staged each day and about 14 theatre groups would be participating. The shows would start from Saturday evening.

BMC has allotted parking lots for vehicles near Hotel Rajbhog and Panthika for visitors. Authorities have informed that vehicles will not be allowed to enter the festival and that tourists visiting the festival will have to walk form Highway to Khandagiri.