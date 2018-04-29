1 killed, 4 injured in honey bee attack in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: One person was killed and at least four others sustained injuries after a swarm of honey bees attacked them in Kuchinda area of Sambalpur district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sisir Kanta of Baurigoda village and the injured were Umesh Kanta, Gouri Shankar Bisi, Bhashmadeb Khamari and Hiralal Behera.

The incident occurred in the morning while commuters were on their way to work crossing the Saida Bridge located near Baurigoda village under which the honey bees had set up their comb.

A swarm of bees suddenly came out of the comb and attacked the commuters. It continued for around an hour creating panic among the commuters.

While Sisir succumbed to the injuries caused by the bee sting, the injured were rushed to Kuchinda Sub Divisional Hospital with the help of some locals.

Police seized the body and sent for autopsy.