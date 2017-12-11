Headlines

1 killed, 20 injured after bus turns turtle in Puri

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
accident

Puri: One person was killed and 20 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Liakhia bridge in Puri district on Monday. The accident took place  when the bus was on its way to Kakatpur from Puri.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Behera, helper of the ill-fated vehicle.

Local police rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and facilitated admission of injured to the nearest hospital.

It appears to be a case of rash and negligent driving. We have registered a case and investigating in this connection,” said officer-in-charge of Ramchandi police station, Pramod Sahu.

Sources said the condition of three passengers is said to be critical.

