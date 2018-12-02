1 killed, 19 injured in Mumbai high-rise building fire

Mumbai: A 70-year-old woman died and 19 others were injured after fire broke out inside a high-rise building in Mumbai on Sunday.

The fire broke out at 18-storey Samrat Ashoka building located on Keshavrao Khade Marg near Mahalaxmi Racecourse in south Mumbai at around 2.30 am.

Out of the 98 people evacuated from the building, the condition of three persons remained critical. Many of the rescued people were discharged from hospital immediately, sources said.

According to officials, the fire started in the electrical wiring inside a duct on the third floor and spread to other floors. The firefighters struggled for several hours to bring the fire under control.

About 77 were discharged after treatment while 18 remained admitted. Of the 18, one is critical. Two people were taken to Bhatia Hospital and they too are both critical.