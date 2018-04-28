State at Large

1 killed, 10 injured in bus-truck head-on collision in Ganjam

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
accident

Berhampur: At least one person was killed and 10 others sustained injuries after a trailer truck and a bus collided head-on at Bhejiput Square on NH-16 under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district last night.

The accident took place late in the night while one Babu Das of Purusottampur village was returning home along with his family boarding a bus (Registration Number. OR 07 G 8557) after thread ceremony of his son which was held in Puri.

At Bhejiput Square a trailer truck which was coming from the opposite direction came extremely right on the road and dashed against the bus from the front. When driver of the truck died on the spot, at least 10 members of Das’s family sustained injuries due to the crash.

The injured were rushed to the Khallikote CHC by police later in the night from where three critical were shifted to MKCG Medical as their condition deteriorated.

Police have started investigation into the case with seizure of the mangled vehicles and sending the body for autopsy.

