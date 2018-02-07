1 killed, 1 injured after bike hits truck in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a man was killed while another sustained grievous injuries after the bike they were traveling on hit a truck on the CRP flyover here late last night.

While the deceased has been identified as Sameer Rout of Biribati area in Cuttack, the injured has been identified as his friend.

According to reports, the accident took place as Sameer lost control over his vehicle and hit a running truck from behind while they were returning home with his friend.

Rout’s friend was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

Tension erupted at the spot following late arrival of the PCR van whose driver was drunk and some locals blocked the flyover. However, Nayapalli IIC arrived on the spot and pacified the irate people.

Police also sent the body of the deceased to the Capital Hospital for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter.