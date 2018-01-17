Headlines

1 critical in cooking gas cylinder explosion inside Army Train in Puri

Puri: A cooking gas cylinder exploded inside a stationary Army Train at Puri Railway Station here on Wednesday critically injuring one person.

The injured has been identified as the pantry car manager. The injured has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

The mishap occurred at around 4 pm. Two fire brigades were engaged to douse the flame caused due to gas cylinder explosion at platform No-2.

Several trains including some express trains were in the station when the mishap took place. However, the timely action by the fire-fighters prevented the fire from spreading.

Investigation is underway to find out the cause behind the explosion of the gas cylinder.

