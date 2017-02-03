1.46 children in the state to get de-worming tablets

Bhubaneswar: The state government has set a target to provide de-worming medicines to around 1.46 crore children in the age group of 1-19 years as a part of observation of National De-worming Day (NDD) on Friday.

The government has decided to de-worm around 8.85 lakh children in the age group of 1-2 years and 1.38 crore children in the age group of 2-19 years.

All the educational institutions in the state will be involved in the observation of NDD for the first time. As per sources from Health Department, 37 percent of the total population of the state is suffering from worm infections. De-worming is highly important as worm infections can cause anemia, malnourishment and impaired mental and physical development. It may also cause serious threat to child’s health, education and productivity.

As a part of the programme, as many as 63,778 government educational institutions, 3350 private institutions and 71,134 Aanganwadi centres would be involved fir supplying medicines.